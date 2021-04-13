Prosecutors rest their case, defense begins in Derek Chauvin trial

Defense Expert Barry Brodd testified that former officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground. He said he didn’t believe Chauvin and the other officers used deadly force.
2:30 | 04/13/21

