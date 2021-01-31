Transcript for Protestors take to streets in cities across Russia

Andrew, thank you. Now to the dramatic images overseas. The violent crackdown by Russian police, as protesters demonstrate against the arrest of alexei navalny. Nearly 5,000 detained. Here's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Protesters facing off against bitter cold and a violent crackdown. Offers in camouflage with tinted helmets against the supporters of alexei navalny. In a show of intimidation, forces aggressively banging their shields, defiant protesters clapping back in unison. Across the country, nearly 5,000 people arrested, including navalny's wife, who has been released. This woman says, we want navalny and Russia to be free. Navalny's audacious return to Russia earlier this month, knowingly facing certain arrest, has inspired a movement. This show of defiance against Vladimir Putin is different, bigger than anything in recent years. And it's spread across 11 time Zones, from siberia to Moscow, where navalny is conducting the biggest threat yet to Putin's leadership from his prison cell. 5,000 detained. Julia, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.