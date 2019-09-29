Transcript for Protests in Hong Kong continue to grow violent

Now overseas to Hong Kong and one of the most violent days in 17 weeks of demonstrations. New video showing protesters firing objects at police, and officers cracking down with batons. Before other protesters jump in. More protests expected Tuesday despite a police ban. As China marks 70 years of communist rule. Ian Pannell is once again in Hong Kong. Reporter: It was terrifying confrontations like these that China's leaders were hoping to contain. Mass clashes on the streets of Hong Kong turning violent again. Molotov cocktails hurled by pro-democracy protesters exploding into balls of flame. Others tearing bricks from the sidewalk to use as missiles. The police storming into the crowd with brute force, and some fought back. In response, tear gas. Round after round. Move back. Our team caught in the cross-fire. Thank you. As protesters fled baton-wielding police, some were snatched, zip-tied, and marched off. Others pinned to the ground, knees to their necks. You hear the sound of some kind of shot. I'm not sure what it is. Rubber bullets, tear gas. And look, you see the water cannons just come out. This week is critically important to beijing. China preparing for its 70th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday. President XI wants to showcase a new, modern, peaceful and prosperous China. But protesters in Hong Kong want the world to see its other face. Taking to the streets for four tumultuous months. Some even equating beijing's rule with the Nazi regime. And tonight, with tensions high, the question is, who will blink first? Ian, joining us live from Hong Kong. Tuesday, a milestone for China. Reporter: A huge milestone, where China plans to exhibit its economic and military right. But if protesters have their way, we'll see something else on our screens. We're expecting an uptick in violence. One group calling itself the expendables, planning to do more than just hurl stones. Tom? Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.