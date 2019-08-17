Transcript for Protests in Hong Kong hits its 11th week

Now to the rising tensions on the streets of Hong Kong. Police and protesters going into an 11th week of clashes as gathering Chinese forces loom across the border. The big question on everybody's mind -- will China storm the Ian Pannell reporting from a region on the brink. Reporter: Tonight, tensions mounting in Hong Kong. On the streets of this global financial center, a dangerous game of cat and mouse between police and protesters who are showing no signs of backing down. A rapidly developing and highly volatile situation here in Hong Kong. Protesters surrounded the police station earlier. Now you can see the riot police have come out in force. Some protesters dropping debris from buildings at police. This officer pointing his gun in return. Our Clayton Sandell is also on the scene. Police are now running toward the protesters. They are charging forward now, headed for the crowds. Reporter: There were no serious clashes tonight. But there's now a growing fear about where this all goes. And just outside the city, Chinese paramilitary troops staging by the thousands in this stadium. Tanks ready and drills conducted right on the Hong Kong border, a thinly-veiled threat. The city, a semiautonomous Chinese territory, is now bracing for what could be the biggest demonstration yet in just a few hours' time. Protesters both supporting and against China. We are not Chinese! Reporter: Taking to the streets earlier. You're not scared? I'm scared, of course. Really scared. But I think this is worth it to find our democracy and freedom. Reporter: China's leaders warning they've enough power to quell this unrest. 11 weeks of clashes started with protesters successfully delaying a proposed extradition bill with China. This week coming to a head in violent altercations in one of the world's busiest airports, and tonight fears it will only get worse. A volatile situation. Ian Pannell joining us from Hong Kong. Ian, as you mentioned there, with the city bracing for what could be that biggest demonstration yet, the clashes dragging into an 11th week. Do the protester have one common goal here? Reporter: The protesters have five clear demands, but they do all revolve around having more freedom and control and resisting Chinese interference in their own affairs. For China, they fear what this is really about is trying to get Independence, and if they make any concessions here it will set a dangerous precedent back home. The gulf between these two sides is now dangerously wide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.