Transcript for Putin critic remains in coma

From overseas now one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest opponents, alexei navalny, has made it out of Russia flown to Germany in an air ambulance. Navalny remains hospitalized in a coma. His family says he was poisoned. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell has more. Reporter: Tonight, Russia's top opposition leader taken to Germany after he was allegedly poisoned. Alexei navalny was flown out of Russia then whiisked under heavy security to a hospital in Berlin. The head of the group that brought him out saying navalny's condition remains very worrying and he could've died. A thorn in the side of the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin, navalny fell seriously ill during a flight to Moscow. His team say he was poisoned, perhaps in a cup of tea. Passengers recording the sound of agonizing moaning. Filming as the plane makes an emergency landing and navalny is rushed to the hospital. Russian doctors insisting there were no traces of toxins, that he just had low blood sugar. But they refused to let him leave for two days saying it was because of his condition. Navalny's team believe it was a deliberate delaying tactic to allow time for the poison in his body to disappear. Tonight navalny remains in a coma in a Berlin hospital. This isn't the first time he's been admitted for suspected poisoning, but the Kremlin denying it had any part in what's happened. Tom. All right, Ian, thank you.

