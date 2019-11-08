Transcript for New questions emerge on Jeffrey Epstein's suicide

We begin with the growing mystery over the death of Jeffrey Epstein who died by suicide. Tonight, we learn that jail guards were supposed to check on him every 30 minutes. Epstein's body was carried away right there headed for the medical examiner's office. The department of justice and the FBI has launched an investigation to a high security jail. Tonight the security lapses are fueling outrage for Epstein's accusers who feel they will not get justice. ABC's Stephanie Ramos here in Manhattan. Reporter: Tonight, investigators poring over evidence and surveillance footage to figure out the major breakdown that allowed Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide in his jail cell. ABC news has learned guards were supposed to check on the alleged sex trafficker every 30 minutes. Sources saying that protocol was not followed in the hours before he was discovered. It really is an insane system on so many levels. Reporter: Attorney Bruce Barket represents Epstein's former cell mate, who roomed with Epstein less than three weeks ago, when he was found unresponsive with marks on his neck. What the guards do and what they're supposed to do are almost always two different things. So one has to wonder how it is that this man who just tried to take his own life by hanging himself a few weeks ago was in a position to successfully hang himself. Reporter: Just six days after that first incident, Epstein was taken off suicide watch. Saturday morning at 6:39 the multimillionaire was found hanging inside of his cell. There are just a lot of people that are, yes, angry and livid. Reporter: Michelle Licata says Epstein sexually assaulted her when she was just 16. She and other accusers outraged he will not face a criminal trial. I really wanted justice. I really wanted him to take up for what he did and to be put in jail or prison and have to sit there and think about what it is he exactly did to so many people. Reporter: Tonight, authorities are pledging to continue the investigation. Epstein's death comes less than 24 hours after 2,000 pages of new documents were made public. You're screaming on the inside, and you don't know how to let it come out. All you do is obey. Reporter: Virginia Roberts Guiffre's 2015 defamation suit was unsealed against ghislaie Maxwell, a long time Epstein associate. In deposition testimony, Giuffre says that Maxwell recruited her to be a teenage sex slave to Epstein. Give Jeffrey what he wants. A lot of this training came from Ghislaine herself. Reporter: Maxwell has not been charged with any crimes. She has consistently denied the allegations. Tonight, accusers are calling for those who enabled Epstein to be held accountable. The people who really have to be concerned are the ones who worked with Jeffrey Epstein, are the ones who may have helped facilitate what he was doing. Stephanie Ramos now from outside the jail where Epstein took his life. On the last point you just heard from Dan, there are accusations now in new Mexico where he had an estate and in New York. They are making it clear they are looking into conspiracy surrounding the sex crimes. That's exactly right, Tom. Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating the alleged sex trafficking conspiracy and asking accusers to come forward. So it's still possible that others may be charged. There are two federal investigations in the suicide and how it happened. Tom? Stephanie Ramos in the new reporting in the suicide investigation.

