Transcript for Questions mounting over Jeffrey Epstein's suicide

And the superstar he had no idea was standing right behind him. Good evening. It's great to be back with all of you at home. We begin with the raid on Jeffrey Epstein's private also, why was he allowed to take his own life? He had had an apparent suicide attempt weeks ago. William Barr saying he's appalled this happened at a federal jail. And the FBI and NYPD seen at his private caribbean island. And why was he taken off of suicide watch? Tom llamas leads us off. Reporter: Today, ABC news right there as the FBI and NYPD raided Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the caribbean. A task force from the southern district of New York, the same group that arrested Epstein searching for new evidence. And now questions into his suicide growing. ABC news learning it's unlikely there's surveillance video showing the moment he died. This image taken moments after he was found in his cell. Emergency crews trying to revive Epstein. Earlier today, U.S. Attorney general William Barr saying he's appalled by the failure of the jail staff. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation. Reporter: A source telling ABC news guards at the metropolitan correctional center broke protocol by not checking on him every 30 minutes. And Epstein was taken off suicide watch just six days after being found unresponsive with marks on his neck. What the guards do and what they're supposed to do are almost always two different things. Reporter: The 66-year-old was awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors and conspiracy, facing the rest of his life in prison if convicted. Some of his accusers feel cheated. Michelle Licata accused Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was just 16. I really wanted justice. I really wanted him to take up for what he did and to be put in jail or prison and have to sit there and think about what it is he exactly did to so many people. Reporter: The disgraced financier's death coming less than 24 hours after 2,000 pages of new bombshell court documents were made public. Those documents part of Virginia Roberts Guiffre's now settled 2015 defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime Epstein associate. In deposition testimony, Giuffre says that Maxwell recruited her to be a teenage sex slave to Epstein. The training started immediately. Give Jeffrey what he wants. A lot of this training came from Ghislaine herself. Reporter: Giuffre also claims Epstein and Maxwell directed her to have sex with powerful men including prince Andrew, former New Mexico governor bill Richardson, and former Maine senator George Mitchell. All of the men have denied those allegations. Richardson and Mitchell say they've never met her. Before you know it, I was being lent out to politicians and academics and royalty. Reporter: Maxwell has not been charged with a crime and denies the allegations. But in today's raid, authorities looking for evidence that would connect her to the inner circle. Let me assure you that this co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice and they will get it. Tonight, sources telling ABC news the decision to remove him from the suicide watch was at least in part at the urging of Epstein's attorneys? Reporter: Yes. And we're also told he underwent at least one psychological investigation. And we're told the deputy attorney general was informed Epstein was taken off the suicide watch list.

