Transcript for The race for 2020 running through Iowa

Democratic candidates are flocking to Iowa and the state fair, with just six months inle the first in the nation caucuses. Front-runner Joe Biden showing up on the fair's opening day, asked plot-out, is the president a white supremacist. How he answered, and what some of the other conditio candidates are saying tonight. ABC's Mary Bruce is at the fair. Reporter: Joe Biden today smiling and taking selfies at the Iowa state fair. Joe! Joe! Reporter: The early front-runner taking photos with his fans, eating ice cream and using his harshest language yet to take on the president, as some of his virals have flat-out labeling him a white supremacist. Do you believe the president is a white supremacist? I believe everything the president has said and has done encourages white supremacists. And I'm not sure there's much of a distinction. As a matter of fact, it may be even worse. Reporter: Several of Biden's opponents have gone even further. Is the president a white supremacist? He is. He has also made that very clear. Reporter: In an interview with "The New York Times," Elizabeth Warren reportedly responding "Yes" when asked if she thinks president trump is a white supremacist. Today in Iowa, Warren doubled down. He can't have it both ways. He can't keep trying to stir this up, give aid and comfort, be embraced by the white supremacists and then say "Oh, but not me." No, he's responsible. Reporter: After the hate-filled massacre in El Paso, trump has insisted his rhetoric is not to blame. I don't think my rhetoric has at all. I think my rhetoric is very -- it brings people together. Reporter: And he's trying to turn the tables, insisting Democrats are the ones who are racist, tweeting, "The Democrats new weapon is actually their old weapon, one which they never cease to use when they are down or run out of facts. Racism. They are truly disgusting." And Mary Bruce joins us now from inside the Iowa state fair. Mary, vice president Biden not mincing words with you today, making it very clear he thinks the president is encouraging white supremacists. Reporter: Well, Tom, Biden told me point-blank that whether the president is or is not a white supremacist, he believes that everything trump does speaks to them, and Biden saying the president is too afraid to take them on now. Tom? Mary Bruce on the campaign trail for us tonight. Mary, thank you.

