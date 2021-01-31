-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers protection with just 1 shot
-
Now Playing: How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compares to the others
-
Now Playing: Top fitness trends of 2021
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson announce effective single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: This woman lost 100lbs and still ate her favorite foods
-
Now Playing: Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: Will eliminating dairy help you lose weight?
-
Now Playing: New Jersey fitness studio on perfecting the pandemic pivot
-
Now Playing: Wicked wind chills in the Northeast
-
Now Playing: What we know about Johnson & Johnson’s phase 3 trial
-
Now Playing: Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'highly effective'
-
Now Playing: CDC director details concerns as international COVID-19 variants spread
-
Now Playing: 1st cases of South African COVID-19 variant detected in US
-
Now Playing: New COVID variant reaches US
-
Now Playing: South Africa hit hard by new COVID-19 variant, hospitals full
-
Now Playing: Biden to expand Affordable Care Act enrollment amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: First case of South Africa COVID-19 variant confirmed in US
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh hospital vaccinates under-resourced communities
-
Now Playing: ER physician on front line of COVID-19 pandemic