Radar screens at Newark Liberty Airport go offline, one week after similar outage

Radar screens went black again at Newark Liberty Airport at 3:55 a.m. for about 90 seconds on Friday, the FAA said.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live