Marni Yang was convicted of first-degree murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child. She is currently serving two life sentences, but maintains her innocence and is fighting for a new trial.

Rhoni Reuter, longtime girlfriend of NFL player Shaun Gayle, found murdered: Part 2

On Oct. 4, 2007, someone came to Reuter’s home and shot her multiple times, killing her and her unborn child. Gayle and her family were horrified and bewildered at who could’ve killed her.