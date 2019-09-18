Transcript for Rare but dangerous mosquito-borne illness kills 2 in Michigan

We turn to the alarming new warning tonight for parents, with the death toll now rising from that dangerous mosquito-borne illness known as eee. Two more deaths reported now in Michigan. Five in all, from Michigan to Massachusetts. And now parents in some communities are being told to keep their children inside at dusk until the first frost. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, a rare but dangerous mosquito-borne illness claiming two more lives in Michigan. The worst outbreak of eastern equine encephelitis in a decade. 18 cases across five states, killing at least five. Including 64-year-old Gregg Mcchesney. His family says he went from healthy to brain dead in just nine days. If somebody is over 50 years of of age, under 15 years of age, they're not only more susceptible to it, but also more susceptible to getting serious infection. Reporter: Some communities are stepping up air and ground spraying and urging affected areas to cancel outdoor activities, especially for children around dusk until the first frost of fall. Nearly one-third of the eee cases with brain symptoms are fatal and many survivors suffer long-term neurological problems. 5-year-old Sophia Garabedian from sudbury, Massachusetts, was rushed to the hospital with brain swelling two weeks ago. Tonight, she's slowly improving. It's scary. It's a very serious illness. Reporter: Today, most people exposed to the virus have mild symptoms. According to the CDC, the best protection when outdoors is to cover up and use insect repellent with deet. David? Alex Perez, thank you.

