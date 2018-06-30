Transcript for Recent grads stunned to discover they have no reservations for trip

Now to the California high school grads scammed out of big bucks. A copy paid to set up their class trip to Mexico leaving them with nothing but anger. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Smiling and ready for the trip of a lifetime. This group of recent high school graduates showing to the airport only to learn the thousands of dollars they paid for their senior trip to Mexico got them nothing. The group of about 30 students from southern California said they saved for months, each paying about $1500 to a company caed senior grad trips for a vacation to cancun, telling us they got the disappointing news at check-in. Delta told us our seats were reserved by two days before our oelts war cancelled. Reporter: The hotel didn't have reservations either. The owner of senior grad trips telling ABC news the company made all purchases as promise saying the flight issue seemed to have been some problem with delta. The airline denies that, telling ABC news, we never received payment in full for any of the tickets. Barragan didn't respond to our follow-up. But this is not the first complaint of this kind of senior grad trips. The company has an "F" rating with the better business bureau and he is reportedly under investigation INT least two states. Experts say, travelers should always research the company they're booking through and double-check reservations. . Barragan has promised a full refund within 30 days. But the kids say that's not enough, they want to see him prosecuted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.