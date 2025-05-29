Recent string of shark sightings along the East Coast

In North Carolina, a 26-year-old man needed over a dozen stitches after being bitten in a suspected shark attack.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live