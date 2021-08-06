Transcript for Record-breaking heat in Northeast as flash floods strike South

Next, the dangerous storms moving through the northeast just before we came on the air tonight. Damaging winds and lightning. The heat fufling all of this. And of course late today, we could see the pictures of all this. The storm blowing in, blackening the New York City skyline. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano tracking this all for us tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. This pattern is trying to change. We had big storms come through here with flooding rain and trees down. The radar shows it's still there. We have a severe thunderstorm warning outside of atlantic City. These are wind down later on tonight. Flash flood emergency south of Little Rock today and severe thunderstorm watch up, remains there for the next couple of hours. And more heat tomorrow in the upper midwest. Minneapolis continues its week-long run of over 90 could set a record there. One more day of humidity in D.C., philly and New York, then big-time cooling coming Thursday and Friday, finally here in the northeast. David? All right, rob Marciano. Rob, thank you.

