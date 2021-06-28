Record shattering heat records across the country

More
Portland, Oregon, had its hottest day ever on Saturday, but that record was broken 24 hours later when Sunday’s temperature hit 112 degrees. Heat melted a streetcar’s power cables.
1:44 | 06/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record shattering heat records across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"Portland, Oregon, had its hottest day ever on Saturday, but that record was broken 24 hours later when Sunday’s temperature hit 112 degrees. Heat melted a streetcar’s power cables.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78545527","title":"Record shattering heat records across the country","url":"/WNT/video/record-shattering-heat-records-country-78545527"}