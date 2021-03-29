Record vaccine rollouts boost Biden’s approval numbers

More
The majority of Americans, including Republicans, approve of President Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.
2:24 | 03/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record vaccine rollouts boost Biden’s approval numbers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"The majority of Americans, including Republicans, approve of President Biden’s efforts to get Americans vaccinated, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76738521","title":"Record vaccine rollouts boost Biden’s approval numbers","url":"/WNT/video/record-vaccine-rollouts-boost-bidens-approval-numbers-76738521"}