Reggae icon Bunny Wailer dies at 73

Born Neville Livingston, Bunny Wailer was the founding member of “The Wailers,” along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. His career spanned seven decades.
0:11 | 03/03/21

Reggae icon Bunny Wailer dies at 73

