Reinforcements called in to help extinguish Grand Canyon wildfires

As heavy plumes of smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire push into the Grand Canyon and extreme summer temperatures continue to fuel the flames, the fire is still 0% contained.

July 15, 2025

