Transcript for Relatives: Couple was having troubles before slayings

are revealing new and distu details about that case involving the pregnant mother and her two young daughters who went missing in Colorado. Tonight new reporting here about where police believe they have found the three bodies, and you will hear the interview with the father who just hours before, hinfession was pleading for his wife to come home. ABC's Clayton Sandell from Colorado tonight. Reporter: These videos posted on Facebook seeming to show Chris was as a devoted father. He reads me books. He ties my shoes. Reporter: But investigators say his wife and children became his victims. They were found submerged in an oil tank. Chris Watts, emotionless in court Saturday. Stunning drama beginning Monday around 2:00 A.M. When shanann Watts returns from a business trip. He tells reporters he had a disagreement. We had an emotional conversation. I'll leave it at that, but it's -- I just want them back. Reporter: He claims he leaves shanann, Bella and Celeste for work around 5:15 A.M. Monday, buwhen shanann, who was pregnant, fails to show up for a doctor announcement, around 2:00 P.M. A concerned friend calls police. By Tuesday at 1:00 P.M., Chris is on TV pleading for help. I need to see everybody. I need to see everybody again. This house is not complete without everybody here. Reporter: Former FBI agent Brad Garrett telling David trained agents would find him uncon victimsing. He looks down a couple of times and he talks in generalities. Reporter: Just after 11:0030 P.M. Wednesday, Watts is taken into custody and transported to jail. His story, changing to a confession. Family members tell ABC the couple was having marriage troubles, but whatever so shattered a seemingly idyllic family life, prosecutors are looking into. Other details of the crime are hidden in sealed court documents and we hope to get a lot more on Monday, when charges are filed and those documents become public. David? Thanks. New this evening in that

