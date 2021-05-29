Transcript for Remarkable toddler stuns adults with her brilliance

Finally tonight America strong of a toddler joining an elite group. Cash quest from Los Angeles is one remarkable toddler in don't. And can't do these and just two years old she is the youngest American member of Mensa the world's oldest and largest high IQ society initially 24. Areas and it's easy to see why this off rattling off the periodic table of elements. Identifying each of the fifty states by shape with the fund. Before her second birthday she was recognizing words by sight Elizabeth. Money that the been reading full sentences he. Powell home. She's also solving logic puzzles even explaining science concepts while cooking breakfast what happens to CE. And caches parents suing Devin say they first noticed their daughter was advance for her age and her eighteen month check up. Daly who are thinking right. An hour and Nina an art not a child psychologist confirming her IQ was an impressive. 146. The average for most Americans just under 100. For little cash the future is bright but for now she's just focused on being a kid. You all your heart and we want it you aren't on yeah. And that smile just lights up the room.

