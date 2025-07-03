Remembering the life of Michael Madsen, 'Reservoir Dogs' actor who died at age 67

Michael Madsen, who's known for his roles in "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill," "Thelma and Louise" and more, had a decades-long career in Hollywood that included roles in over 300 films.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live