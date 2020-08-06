Remnants of Cristobal’s path bring more flood warnings

The now tropical depression will push farther inland with increased flood warnings and watches in the South after major flooding hit Louisiana.
0:14 | 06/08/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Remnants of Cristobal’s path bring more flood warnings
Tonight remnants of principle pushing inland from the gulf major flooding along the coast and read the Louisiana rescuers and rough water pulling people from their homes flood warnings and watches in effect from the we see and it Wisconsin. Over the next 24 to 48 hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

