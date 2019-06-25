Transcript for 4 reported tornadoes in US in 24 hours, including massive supercell

tonight to the severe weather threat for 20 million Americans, as much of the northeast braces for scorching heat, as well. It follows four reported or the nay doles in just the past 24 hours, including this massive super cell in Charleston, west Virginia. And time lapse showing this fierce storm rolling in over Atlanta. That was something. And new images tonight of this ef-1 tornado ripping apart a marina in Kentucky. Chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking the storms coming tonight. What are you watching? Reporter: David, I'm watching a radar that has parts of seven states in the severe thunderstorm watch. That means you could see winds in excess of 70 miles per hour anywhere there in pink from Lincoln, Michigan to South Bend, Indiana. That's tonight. Then we watch the jet stream bubble north almost to Canada and beyond. That means a big ridge. A lot of heat. Philadelphia could see 95 by Friday. New York City could see our first 90 of the season tomorrow. If we do that, it's been the longest stretch in five years that we've waited to hit 90, David. Ginger, thank you. There is new reporting tonight after that deadly

