Rescue pup emerges from crate 11 days after living in new forever home
When Mowgli first arrived at his new foster home in In Melbourne, Kentucky, he would not leave his crate with humans around, but his foster family from Cleo's Legacy refused to give up on him.
April 8, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Stocks fall as Trump's 104% tariff on Chinese imports set to take effect at midnight2 hours ago
Nightclub roof collapses in the Dominican Republic kills dozens, injures over 1502 hours ago
ABC News visits notorious El Salvador prison where US sent Venezuelan migrants2 hours ago
Youth soccer coach charged in missing California teen's murder1 hour ago
Officials: New evidence in assassination plot against Trump at Florida golf course2 hours ago
Protests erupt in Idaho after autistic teen shot by police1 hour ago
By The Numbers: Billionaires lose big1 hour ago
Nashville duo LOCASH on creating feel-good country music for new album1 hour ago
Inside the Dire Wolf lab2 hours ago
DC mayor cites infrastructure concerns in early stages of Trump military parade plansApr 08, 2025
Johnson again relying on Trump to bring GOP holdouts in line on budget planApr 08, 2025
GOP congressman on trade war: 'Made in America is on a comeback'3 hours ago
Former National Security Council director on Iran and US talks4 hours ago
David Muir shares never-before-seen home videos of Paul Newman and familyApr 07, 2025
1st baby in UK born from transplanted womb: 'Huge act of sisterly love'Apr 08, 2025
Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill wife while hiking pleads not guilty: AnalysisApr 08, 2025
Trump signs executive order to expand 'clean' coalApr 08, 2025
Judge gives DHS until Wednesday to provide evidence on removal of Mahmoud KhalilApr 08, 2025
Supreme Court allows Trump to terminate 16,000 probationary federal workersApr 08, 2025
Warren Buffett bucking trend of billionaire losses amid economic uncertaintyApr 08, 2025
'We're in a wait and see mode right now': Stew Leonard CEO on price increasesApr 08, 2025
Trump administration fires senior Navy female officer at NATOApr 08, 2025
Doctors Without Borders warns of dire situation in Gaza as war escalatesApr 08, 2025
HHS and EPA looking into changes to nation's fluoride guidanceApr 08, 2025
Trump tariffs will get US ‘very close’ to a recession: EconomistApr 08, 2025
Supreme Court temporarily blocks order to return mistakenly deported manApr 08, 2025
Deadly flooding in the South and MidwestApr 08, 2025
Rivers still rising after historic storms in Midwest and SouthApr 08, 2025
Prosecutors want testimony about additional alleged victims of Sean ‘Diddy’ CombsApr 08, 2025
Michigan state troopers use heat-seeking technology to rescue toddlerApr 08, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022