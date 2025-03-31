Rescuers race against time to find survivors in Southeast Asia earthquake zone

Four days after a powerful 7.7 earthquake, the death toll has climbed to more than 2,000 killed and thousands wounded.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live