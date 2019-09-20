Transcript for Rescuers racing to save residents trapped in Tropical Storm Imelda’s floodwaters

arrest, offering no explanation for what he's accused of doing. Thank you. Now to the state of disaster in some places in Texas tonight. Water rescues around the clock. Several people including a baby brought up on a ladder to escape a flooded freeway. And the I-10 bridge, what a scene there today. Now, alerts for the plains and midwest into the weekend. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, the race to rescue residents trapped by Imelda's floodwaters. Boat after boat bringing people to dry land. J.C. Hendley rescued ten families. Southeast Texas deluged with up to 43 inches of rain. Rescues around the clock. The coast guard airlifting those trapped. Interstate 10 shut down after barges slammed into the bridge. You can see the damage underneath. The interstate may be closed for months. This is I-90, and you can see it's still flooded. So the traffic jams last for miles. Houston area schools were heavily criticized for not cancelling classes Thursday. At least 200 kids spent the night inside their classrooms. Classes today cancelled after some schools flooded. Kids carried through the water. This child lifted from a flooded freeway on a ladder. Clayton, joining us now from one of those neighborhoods. You were saying the waters are still rising tonight? Reporter: That's right. The folks were flooded out during Harvey, and they're worried the water could come up another two feet. That would put the water inside that bottom window, flooding these houses even worse. Thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, in Texas tonight tracking it all. Rob? Reporter: The water thankfully receing here, but these people are trying to dry out the rugs and furniture. Watches posted from Kansas to Illinois, the front could produce severe weather across the dakotas. Several rounds of rain, potentially flooding through Chicago and St. Louis. And we're watching hurricane Jerry and several over new waves in the atlantic and caribbean. Thank you. There were late developments involving Antonio brown, the new England patriots cutting brown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.