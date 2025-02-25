Resignations and confusion across federal workforce after Musk's email ultimatum

Elon Musk will be at President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the White House said. It comes amid uncertainty over Musk's order for workers to explain their jobs or be fired.

February 25, 2025

