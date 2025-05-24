Retailers and customers brace for higher prices 

Retailers like Walmart and Nike make plans to raise prices in expectation of President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.  

May 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live