Zbloi back now with the fourth of July savins heating up, as families get ready to fire up the barbecue this season. Savings on everything from grills to airline travel. ABC's linsey Davis with your money. It's the Best Buy fourth of July sale. Reporter: Retailers are offering big bangs for your bucks -- You'll do July 4th right. Reporter: -- Ahead of those Independence day fireworks. Lowes is here to help with July 4th savings. Reporter: Ready to fire up the grill? Starting today, Lowes is offering a $70 discount on this model grill and Home Depot staying competitive with $80 off this model. And for some extra fun in the sun, both stores are offering up to 50% off select patio furniture. Want to get away? Book by midnight tonight for flights as low at $49 on southwest. As for your stay, hotels.com is offering up to 40% off plus an extra 10% off lodging. That sale ends tomorrow. And those prepping for the great outdoors, save up to 40% off rei tents and sleeping bags. And it's not just outdoor sales. Best Buy is currently offering up to 40% off kitchen and laundry appliances, and Tempur-Pedic with mattresses with as much as $800 in savings. Happy fourth of July in advance. Back to you, linsey, all right.

