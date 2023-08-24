Retired police officer allegedly killed 3 in biker bar shooting

A retired police sergeant allegedly killed three people and wounded six others in a mass shooting at a popular Southern California biker bar, according to authorities.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live