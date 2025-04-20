Revenge of the Sith at a Star Wars convention 

Actor Hayden Christensen confirmed at a Star Wars convention in Tokyo that Anakin Skywalker will return in the next season of “Ashoka.” 

April 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live