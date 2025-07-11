Reward of $50,000 for man authorities say fired a gun at ICE agents during raid

Authorities say about 200 undocumented immigrants were arrested at two cannabis farms; one worker is reported dead.

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live