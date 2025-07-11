Reward of $50,000 for man authorities say fired a gun at ICE agents during raid
Authorities say about 200 undocumented immigrants were arrested at two cannabis farms; one worker is reported dead.
July 11, 2025
Trump visits Texas flood zone, meets with first responders and victims' families1 hour ago
Volunteers help rescue hundreds of cats, dogs amid deadly Texas floods1 hour ago
Sources: Deputy FBI Director tells allies he may resign over Epstein investigation1 hour ago
State Department lays off more than 1,300 employees1 hour ago
Reward of $50,000 for man authorities say fired a gun at ICE agents during raid1 hour ago
Grand Canyon visitors forced to leave as wildfire rages in Arizona1 hour ago
Passengers speak out after New York-bound flight makes emergency landing in Azores1 hour ago
Preliminary report released in Air India crash that left 246 people dead3 hours ago
First lady Melania Trump addresses first responders in flood-ravaged TexasJul 11, 2025
Mahmoud Khalil seeks $20M or an apology from the Trump administration2 hours ago
Ferrero to buy Froot Loops maker WK Kellogg in $3.1 billion deal3 hours ago
Pennsylvania experiencing 'intermittent' 911 outages: Police3 hours ago
Dad opens up on moment Texas floods swept away his beloved daughter3 hours ago
Airdrops deliver food in hard-to-reach South Sudan as US cuts back on foreign aid4 hours ago
Military veteran arrested for posing as cop and bounty hunterJul 11, 2025
New study links cannabis use to heart disease riskJul 11, 2025
$50,000 reward offered for protester at ICE clashes in Southern California3 hours ago
Trump threatens 35% tariffs on CanadaJul 11, 2025
Maine officials warn of killer on the loose after murder of paddleboarderJul 11, 2025
798 people killed near aid sites in Gaza: UNJul 11, 2025
'Once in a lifetime' discovery': Dinosaur fossil found under museum's parking lotJul 11, 2025
Karen Read files to dismiss civil lawsuit after acquittalJul 11, 2025
Walmart recalls thousands of water bottles due to injury hazardJul 11, 2025
'His face was blue': Officers' rescue of choking toddler caught in dramatic videoJul 11, 2025
Colorado woman crawls for 14 hours to safetyJul 11, 2025
Woman sentenced to time served after sneaking on Delta flightJul 11, 2025
‘Superman’ and ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ face off at the box officeJul 11, 2025
Justin Bieber releases 7th studio album 'Swag'Jul 11, 2025
American Amanda Anisimova advances to Wimbledon finalsJul 11, 2025
'GMA' stops in Pennsylvania for '50 States in 50 Weeks' seriesJul 11, 2025
