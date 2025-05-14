RFK Jr. says people shouldn't take medical advice from him

During a congressional hearing, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said people shouldn't be taking medical advice from him, and was grilled by both parties on topics including vaccines and DOGE cuts.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live