Transcript for Richard Branson makes historic spaceflight

That history making space flight what's being called the dawn of a new space age. Billionaire Richard Branson now the first person to reach the edge of space in his very own space craft. The mother ship to eve carrying the unity taking off at 8:40 AM local time. 45 minutes later unity separating and blasting off to the lower reaches of space more than fifty miles above the year. Then at four minutes of weightlessness the six astronauts floating freely the realization of Branson's dreams. The billionaire celebrating on the ground calling the whole thing. Magical ABC transportation correspondent GO Benitez spoke to Branson just moments ago and leaves assault from the New Mexico desert. 321. Released tonight a moment seventeen years in the making ignition. Good rack and utter her. Richard Branson more than fifty miles above the Earth's surface wait list becoming the first person to fly to space aboard his own spacious. At 8:40 this morning the mother ship eve caring virgin galactic spaceship unity to about 50000 feet. Dropping the heart stopping moment of unity is rocket ignites blasting Branson and five others to the edge of space giving them four minutes of weightlessness. But the next generation of billion dollars if there live. Don't I don't know what year Kendall. And. The crew safely touching back to earth the whole thing less than sixty minutes that nearly 71 year old Branson beating Amazon founder Jeff basis to space. But just nine days out tonight just hours after their historic flight. You Branson and fellow astronauts to reach a band like speaking with the loss. Everything I've dreamt about since I was a kid he came true and Malloy today and he's he's. He was not succeed and is yeah. A lot of ways. I have to say that messages from India and especially of young women that didn't have. Dina see that this was an opportunity that they could chase there's been incredible. Joining the celebration SpaceX founder Elon Musk coming to New Mexico to wish his friend well. It was great time this morning to. Yeah to finding Don and Mike made my kitchen it. Tree crow meanwhile virgin galactic now launching a sweepstakes to win two seats on a future flight. Hoping to open up space for all as a kick myself from a silver moon landing I was given making rockets out of Kabul both cities and I was. You have to make human big enough psyche gets into my rockets and and again trend to building a rocket to go to space one day and that that's what we don't nap defensive. And Lindsay virgin galactic has to test flight from what this year they intend to start flying customers to space next year. At 250000. Dollars a pop. Lindsay for a quarter of a million dollars for the ride of a lifetime GO thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.