Rick Derringer, legendary rock artist and music icon, dead at 77

Legendary singer and guitarist Rick Derringer, best known for his hit-song "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo," has died at the age of 77.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live