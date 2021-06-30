A ‘ride along’ in Oakland shows crime surge on the ground

ABC News’ Matt Gutman joined an Oakland police officer for an overnight “ride along.” On that night, there were only 38 officers on duty for a population of over 200,000 people.
2:25 | 06/30/21

