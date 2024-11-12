Riots break out in Amsterdam after antisemitic attacks

Dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire Monday night in Amsterdam. The tensions began last week with clashes between Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters.

November 12, 2024

