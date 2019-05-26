Transcript for New rip current warnings

Back now with the danger at the shore. A report out of galveston, Texas, of a 16-year-old who vanished in an area with rip current warnings. More now on the deadly rip current risk. Here's Diane Macedo. Reporter: New warnings tonight about dangerous rip currents at beaches along parts of the east coast and the south. At least eight people killed in North Carolina alone in the past few weeks. We just have a lot of rip currents in the area, people need to be advised. Reporter: The latest victim, pulled from the ocean in the outer banks on Saturday. Just days earlier, 48-year-old Robbie Patterson got swept up at emerald isle. His son saying a rip current took their whole group by surprise. It just happened real quick, you know. Reporter: Surfers eventually pulled Patterson from the water, but he died two days later. There was only a yellow flag out that day, but it can change in an instant. Reporter: A string of similar incidents claiming the lives of several people, including 5-year-old Liam peoples, who was only in the water up to his knees. A rip current is an outward flow of water from the beach out to sea. If you get caught, it pulls you out. You feel yourself getting pulled out, then you fatigue and panic. That's when you're in trouble. Reporter: Experts say if you do get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. Then once you're out of the current, swim toward the shore at an angle away from the rip. Even when the water seems safe, experts say ask the lifeguards where to swim. And if there are no lifeguards, stay out of the water. Tom?

