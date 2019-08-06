Transcript for Rise in attacks against the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

Next to what investigators are describing as a deadly hate crime attack, targeting the lgbtq community as millions celebrate pride month. Tonight, the major arrest in a gruesome series of murders. Three people killed, two others shot, prosecutors saying the victims were targeted because they were gay or transgender. ABC's Lana Zak with the details. Reporter: Tonight, police are investigating multiple deadly shootings, allegedly targeting members of the lgbtq community. In Detroit, authorities have charged this man, Devon Robinson in the killing of three people. Paris Cameron, Timothy blancher and allante Davis. It's rough. We just want justice. Justice. Yeah, just justice. For all them. Reporter: In Georgia, one of four states without a hate crime law, police are searching for the gunman who killed Ronald trey Peters on the way to work. The driver jumped out with a mask on, and you hear, pop. And trey just locked up and fell over. Reporter: Witnesses say his attacker used an anti-gay slur before shooting Peters multiple times, first in the chest, and then in the neck as he lay on the ground. Police are labeling the case a hate motivated crime. The celebrations of the capitol pride parade tonight -- marred by the recent rash of hate crimes. Why should that, like, end your life, just for being who you are? Reporter: According to the FBI, reports of attacks against members of the lgbtq community are up over previous years. I feel like lately we have been moving a little bit backwards, and I think it's important to stand up for what matters. Reporter: And Tom, in the Detroit case, Robinson allegedly shot two others. He has been charged with murder in the first degree in three counts, and two counts of assault with intent to kill. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.