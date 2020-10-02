Rising death toll in shopping mall massacre in Thailand

More
Crash landing on an icy runway in Moscow; massive fire at a special needs facility; 11-year-old boy still missing after two weeks of searching.
0:49 | 02/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rising death toll in shopping mall massacre in Thailand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Crash landing on an icy runway in Moscow; massive fire at a special needs facility; 11-year-old boy still missing after two weeks of searching.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68868309","title":"Rising death toll in shopping mall massacre in Thailand","url":"/WNT/video/rising-death-toll-shopping-mall-massacre-thailand-68868309"}