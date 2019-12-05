-
Now Playing: Mother and son receive college diplomas together
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama's special Mother's Day message
-
Now Playing: Rising NFL star reading a letter to his mom
-
Now Playing: Our 'GMA' moms share what they want on Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: The ultimate Mother's Day gift guide
-
Now Playing: The Mother's Day story you have to see
-
Now Playing: Hair help for kids! Chicago's Styles 4 Kidz
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara love their moms!
-
Now Playing: Hear ye, hear ye: International town crier competition kicking off
-
Now Playing: LA flower market bustling with Mother's Day shoppers
-
Now Playing: First-ever global mindfulness lesson
-
Now Playing: 6th-grade girls raise quails for their 'food desert' community
-
Now Playing: Deployed dad meets his baby daughter for the 1st time on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on clean beauty products
-
Now Playing: 1st look at new secret crush and birthday stories features on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Military dad prepares to meet daughter for 1st time
-
Now Playing: The cutest mother-daughter makeup duo
-
Now Playing: A look back at our favorite supermom moments
-
Now Playing: Look good, do good and save money
-
Now Playing: Does social media make you jealous?