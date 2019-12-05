Rising NFL star reading a letter to his mom

More
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reads his letter to his mom while she was secretly listening in.
1:57 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rising NFL star reading a letter to his mom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reads his letter to his mom while she was secretly listening in.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62993370","title":"Rising NFL star reading a letter to his mom","url":"/WNT/video/rising-nfl-star-reading-letter-mom-62993370"}