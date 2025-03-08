Rising NFL star Xavier Worthy arrested for alleged assault

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy was charged with a domestic violence felony against a family or household member. ABC News' Zohreen Shah reports.

March 8, 2025

