Who is most at risk for coronavirus?

More
Dr. Jen Ashton details why those with preexisting conditions should especially remain vigilant.
0:55 | 03/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is most at risk for coronavirus?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Dr. Jen Ashton details why those with preexisting conditions should especially remain vigilant.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69590585","title":"Who is most at risk for coronavirus?","url":"/WNT/video/risk-coronavirus-69590585"}