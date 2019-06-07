Transcript for Road rage shooting in Texas leaves family of 4 hospitalized

Prevagen. Healthier Brain. Better Life. Next to the urgent manhunt for a road rage suspect in Houston, opening fire on a family on the fourth of July setting off the fireworks inside their vehicle. That suspect still on the run and police are searching for the car he took off in. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight the manhunt intensifying after the explosive road rage confrontation. Authorities looking for this white SUV seen on surveillance video leaving the scene. On July 4th in galveston two drivers got into an argument near a fireworks stand. The driver of the white SUV allegedly firing on a family of that car loaded with fireworks, erupting into a ball of flames. Witnesses watched in horror. Two parents and two toddlers trapped in the burning car. Jason butler ran to help. When I ran up to the car, the lady handed me her baby, and I asked anybody else in the car because all I could see was baby seats. Reporter: Police say the shooter followed the family's car into this gas station after the family tried to flee. The father then rushing into danger to save his children. When you looked at his arm, his whole arm was literally gone. In my eyes, he is the real hero, no matter how badly burnt you are, he came to save his kids. Reporter: All four people in that car are still in the hospital tonight. The children are improving. One is expecting to have surgery on Monday. The incident happened on a busy stretch of road. Police asking for help in identifying any suspects. Zachary kiesch with the manhunt tonight.

