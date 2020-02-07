Roadside fireworks stand supply explosion

More
A passing motorist in Canutillo, Texas, captured the moment when a fireworks stand ignited which officials believe was unintended and no injuries were reported.
0:17 | 07/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roadside fireworks stand supply explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A passing motorist in Canutillo, Texas, captured the moment when a fireworks stand ignited which officials believe was unintended and no injuries were reported.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71584752","title":"Roadside fireworks stand supply explosion","url":"/WNT/video/roadside-fireworks-stand-supply-explosion-71584752"}