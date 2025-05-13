Robin Roberts’ siblings honor late mom in new children’s book

In honor of their late mother who had a passion for music, the 'Good Morning America' co-anchor joins her brother and sister to discuss their new children’s book, "Lucy Sings on Lucy Street."

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live