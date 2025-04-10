Rory McIlroy's daughter steals the show at Masters' Par 3 contest

The traditional contest with the golf pros' family and friends had the crowd cheering when McIlroy's four-year-old daughter, Poppy, made a difficult downhill shot.

April 10, 2025

