Transcript for What will be the new royal baby's name?

Finally tonight, the big wait continues. The royal baby needs a name. But there was a hint from prince Harry today. So, let's get right back to Amy robach tonight. Amy? Reporter: Yes, David. Harry did acknowledge today that baby Sussex was a little overdue, perhaps giving the royal couple some extra time to pick out baby names. Bookmakers here in the uk have three favorites. Arthur, Albert and Phillip. Phillip being a nod to prince Harry's grandfather. And the long shot that some people are talking about, Spencer. Of course, that was Diana's maiden name and that would certainly be a touching tribute. Royal watchers believe that perhaps we will get a name at the same time we get those first photos of baby boy Sussex, so, it could be in just two days. We'll see. Amy robach, our thanks to you for the baby wait. So many days there at Windsor castle. Thank you for watching, starting out the week with us. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.