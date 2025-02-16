Rubio meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

ABC News’ senior White House correspondent Selina Wang reports on Secretary of State Marco Rubio meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over what’s next for war-torn Gaza.

February 16, 2025

